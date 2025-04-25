National Grid worker seriously injured after gas main rupture in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a gas main rupture in Brooklyn, that has left one worker seriously injured and has forced the evacuation of an entire block of homes on Thursday, according to officials.

The FDNY says the gas main rupture was reported at 160 86th St. between Colonial Road and Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge around 5:45 p.m.

According to National Grid, their crews were performing repair work on a natural gas transmission main in the street when an incident occurred resulting in the release of gas.

Officials say one employee was seriously injured and was taken to Lutheran Hospital.

National Grid crews are working with emergency responders and city agencies at the scene.

They say valves at either end of the impacted section of the main have been closed.

FDNY officials say all occupancies on 86th Street between Colonial Road and Ridge Boulevard have been evacuated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

