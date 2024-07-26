NYCHA residents of Brooklyn's Lafayette Houses speak out after living without gas for months

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the residents fed up living without gas.

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the residents fed up living without gas.

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the residents fed up living without gas.

Crystal Cranmore has the details on the residents fed up living without gas.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Residents of a NYCHA building are speaking out over what they say has been a months-long struggle to get their gas turned back on.

The residents of the Lafayette Gardens apartments in Bedford-Stuyvesant say they have numerous tickets open with NYCHA, but they claim nothing has been done yet to resolve the gas issue.

According to NYCHA, gas service interruption at the Lafayette Gardens began on April 8 and is currently affecting 156 apartments. Residents said issues have been going on for much longer.

"Gas service interruptions and restoration work are a matter of public safety and involve multiple partners and steps, including shutting off service, making necessary repairs, inspections, and coordinating with the service vendors, in order to safely restore service as quickly as possible. These processes are currently underway at 433 Lafayette Avenue," the housing authority said in a statement.

Residents in the meantime were reportedly given a hot plate to cook with while repairs were made.

The Housing Authority posted a letter in the lobby of the building that explained to residents restoring gas outages in older buildings is a lengthy process and can take three months.

"It takes months. It's crazy and it shouldn't take that long," one resident said.

Before gas can be restored, asbestos testing and remediation need to take place, officials said.

Starting Saturday, the NYCHA's Environmental Unit will inspect pipes in each apartment.

A man who identified himself as a resident leader at Lafayette Gardens said he's been advocating for the families.

"I was telling them that they should get together as a group on a rent strike," the man said.

NYCHA officials said they don't offer rent abatements, but residents are determined to be heard.

"We can't be good about everything, we have to fight," another resident said.

Officials said gas is expected to be restored in October.

ALSO READ | NYCHA enacts new policy to mitigate fire risk from e-bike batteries

Dan Krauth and 7 On Your Side investigate NYCHA's new e-bike policy.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.