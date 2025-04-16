24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Bear shocks shoppers by running through mall parking lot in Connecticut

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 10:03AM
Bear charges through Connecticut mall parking lot
A bear shocked shoppers as it ran through a parking lot in Connecticut.

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- There was chaos at a mall in Connecticut after a bear charged through the parking lot.

It happened at West Farms Mall in West Hartford last Friday.

Video showed the bear sprinting towards the mall, which sent shoppers scattering.

Wildlife officials were eventually able to chase the bear into the woods nearby.

They say the animal likely recently came out of hibernation and was looking for food.

