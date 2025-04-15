Wild turkey trotting around Manhattan, possibly looking for a mate

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A local turkey is turning heads as she has been trotting around in Manhattan.

Astoria, a wild turkey, was first spotted in Queens in April last year.

She was only in Queens for about a month, then touched down in Midtown.

Birder David Barrett said this is the first time a wild turkey has been spotted in Manhattan.

"She's much loved, Astoria has fans all over Manhattan, all over the world," Barrett said.

She apparently flew across the East River last May.

"Wild turkeys can fly, they can fly fast but they are like sprinters, they can't go too far," Barrett said.

She was on the go again with her next stop on Roosevelt Island, where Barrett would visit her and the community looked after her.

But this restless soul again had her eye on Manhattan.

On Sunday, she crossed back over the river and, since then, has been showing up on the East Side around 59th Street.

Responding officers couldn't catch Astoria.

Many believe she's looking for a mate because she is making a distinct clucking noise.

"She is doing that so she could be found," Barrett said.

Experts believe she will eventually make it back home to Roosevelt Island, but until then, they say just let her be and observe from a distance.

"Just enjoy her miraculous presence in Manhattan," Barrett said.

"She's like a celebrity. I don't blame her; she is. I couldn't get enough of her," Omar Santos said.

