What to know about the REAL ID deadline next month and the "6-point" verification system

The deadline for a REAL ID is less than a month away.

By May 7th, you have to change your license to be able to board a plane for domestic flights without your passport.

A regular license will no longer work.

"This is definitely not a fire drill, but you need to get on it. You need to have it to make traveling smoother," travel expert Katy Nastro said.

Even Going.com travel expert Katy Nastro is experiencing delays in renewing her license with a REAL ID.

Starting May 7, everyone hoping to hop on a domestic flight will need an upgraded form of identification marked with a star in the top right corner.

"Fake IDs are rampant, and this is another way of, sort of saying, when you're traveling, especially, that you are verified," Nastro said.

To get verified, you'll need to make an appointment with your state's licensing agency.

In New York, it's a DMV; in New Jersey, it's the MVC or the Motor Vehicle Commission.

You can call or go online to choose a location and book a time-slotted appointment.

It's easier said than done.

"Appointments are definitely filling up. Try to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Expand your search. Don't just look at your nearest DMV. There are many DMVs that you're able to go to and do it just the same," Nastro said.

Make sure you have the proper documentation needed for the appointment.

You will need two letters showing your name and address, including documents like a utility bill, a credit card bill or property tax statement.

The next document you will need is something with your social security number.

States require "6 points" of verification.

A birth certificate or passport will cover 4 points.

A marriage license or military ID is 3 points.

A social security card, a high school diploma, or a bank account statement are worth 1 point.

If your license expires this year, your in-person renewal appointment will automatically get you a REAL ID.

If you're not eligible for renewal within the next three months, you will need a special REAL ID appointment.

"Can you go on a domestic flight without a REAL ID after the deadline? After the deadline, you will not be able to, you can however, travel with a passport," Nastro said.

If you don't have a REAL ID by the deadline of May 7, a passport or global entry will get you on board.

