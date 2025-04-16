1 dead, 1 hurt in Newark house fire

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and another injured in a house fire in Newark.

Heavy flames broke out on the top floor of the three-story home on Astor Street just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Good Samaritans from a nearby store rushed into the home after hearing two children were trapped in one of the rooms.

They tried multiple times to get in, but were turned back by the heavy flames.

"We noticed smoke down the street. We walk down to see what's going on, and then he yells out, 'Poppy, poppy, there's a fire!' a store worker said. "We noticed the flames coming out, so me and the Spanish guy and I banged on everybody's door, the mechanic was trying to wake everybody up, get them out, get them out! And a little boy came out, he's a regular customer here, and he says, 'Help, that's my house!'"

At least one victim was rushed to University Hospital in an unknown condition.

Another person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is now under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The age of the victim was not immediately known, and the cause is under investigation.

