Woman accused of killing mother, 2 young daughters in Brooklyn crash due in court

Crystal Cranmore reports on the court date for a woman accused of fatally hitting a mother and her two young daughters.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The woman accused of fatally hitting a mother and her children as she walked in Brooklyn is due in court for her arraignment.

Authorities say Miriam Yarimi, 32, was a frequent violator of both speed laws and red light laws.

On Wednesday, prosecutors are expected to lay out the charges.

Miriam Yarimis is expected to appear in court for the first time.

A grand jury indicted her earlier this month on the top count of second-degree manslaughter.

Until recently, Yarimi was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital for injuries she sustained in the fatal crash on March 29.

Prosecutors accuse her of running a red light on Ocean Parkway and crashing into an Uber before striking and killing Natasha Saada, and her two little girls, Deborah and Diana, who were crossing the street.

Yarimi went through a psychological evaluation before she was indicted.

She allegedly made several questionable statements to police at the time of her arrest, including telling them, "The devil is in my eyes."

This case has sparked outrage and concern among local leaders, including Brooklyn's district attorney, who says Yarimi was driving with a suspended license.

"It actually exceeds just being reckless, it's almost being wanton, we're not going to tolerate that," Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "People are aggressive on the roads. People seem to have a lot of rage. They're speeding. They're running red lights."

One of the members of the Sadaah family, a 4-year-old boy, is still in the hospital with a long road to recovery.

The arraignment is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

