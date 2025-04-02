32-year-old woman charged in deadly Brooklyn crash to be arraigned

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The woman behind the wheel of a tragic crash that killed a mother and her two children in Brooklyn is set to face a judge.

32-year-old Miriam Yarimi is facing a slew of charges, including three counts of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Saturday's deadly crash sent shockwaves through the city.

This all comes after the chaos in Midwood as police say Yarimi's speeding vehicle crashed into an Uber, and then slammed into a family trying to walk across the street before it finally flipping over.

Surveillance video captured their final steps and the horror that followed on Quentin Road and Ocean Parkway.

Their bodies were laid to rest in Israel. A four-year-old remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, the father of the children was at home with their baby at the time of the crash.

Police said the speeding driver should have never been behind the wheel as she was driving with a suspended license, racked up 93 violations and $10,000 in unpaid fines.

Yarimi will attend court from her bedside as she undergoes a medical evaluation at Bellevue Hospital.

Chantee Lans reports from Medford.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.