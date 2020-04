AccuWeather: 50-50 weekend

SNOWFALL FORECAST

Late Tomorrow - Saturday Morning #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/6x57ovXD5l — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) April 16, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos The cool trend continues Friday as clouds increase throughout the day and there is a chance for a late shower.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday is off to a damp start, but the weather bounces back on Sunday.Some areas to the north may even see some snow into early Saturday morning.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Damp start with a high of 50.Bounce back with a high of 63.Shore showers with a high of 56.Late showers with a high of 62.Sun and clouds with a high of 54.Mostly cloudy with a high of 60.Chance of rain with a high of 62.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app