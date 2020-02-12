weather

AccuWeather: 50-50 weekend

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday is off to a damp start, but the weather bounces back on Sunday.

Some areas to the north may even see some snow into early Saturday morning.


Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
The cool trend continues Friday as clouds increase throughout the day and there is a chance for a late shower.



Saturday
Damp start with a high of 50.

Sunday

Bounce back with a high of 63.

Monday
Shore showers with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Late showers with a high of 62.

Wednesday
Sun and clouds with a high of 54.

Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 60.

Friday
Chance of rain with a high of 62.



Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

