Extra Time: Pressure builds on Biden after 1st debate; NYC migrant families face uncertainty

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have more on the pressure building amid President Joe Biden's debate flap, and a summer of uncertainty for migrant families in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have more on the pressure building amid President Joe Biden's debate flap, and a summer of uncertainty for migrant families in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have more on the pressure building amid President Joe Biden's debate flap, and a summer of uncertainty for migrant families in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have more on the pressure building amid President Joe Biden's debate flap, and a summer of uncertainty for migrant families in New York City.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have more on the pressure building amid President Joe Biden's debate flap, a summer of uncertainty for migrant families in New York City and the health risks surrounding ultra-processed foods.

President Biden's bid for reelection is under pressure, and there is now a call from within Congress for the president to drop out of the race for the White House. Democratic Congressman Lloyd Doggett released a statement Tuesday, saying Biden should withdraw.

In first White House briefing since President Biden's lackluster performance during the debate, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a slew of tough questions, walking a fine line of acknowledging what Americans are feeling after watching the debate, but also defending the president's record.

ABC's Perry Russom joins us from Washington, D.C.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Migrant families face summer of uncertainty as school lets out

The New York City school year ended on June 26, but for thousands of migrant families, the shuffle from shelter to shelter goes on.

With it come the concerns about how they will navigate their children's education needs, both this summer and into the next school year.

Joining us with more is Sarah Jonas, Vice President of Youth Programs at Children's Aid.

Ultra-processed foods pose health risk

Sodas, hot dogs and packaged bread might sound a lot like your Fourth of July grocery list, but you might want to think twice.

A new study suggests that ultra-processed foods, such as those convenient, ready-to-eat items, could be cutting our lives short.

These foods are a staple in many diets, but they come with significant health risks.

CNN's Julia Vargas Jones joins us with more.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.