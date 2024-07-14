Tiempo 7/14/24: Americares helps Puerto Rico recover from natural disasters, powerful storms

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Tiempo, we learn more about the potential powerful storms that could make landfall in Puerto Rico.

This year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently predicted the most extreme hurricane season in history. For Puerto Rico, the memories of Hurricane Maria and Fiona will never go away.

Americares, a disaster relief and global health organization, has a chapter in Puerto Rico. The organization has been on the frontlines helping Puerto Ricans recover from these storms and natural disasters.

The director of Americares Puerto Rico, Eric Jovan Perez-Lopez, joins Tiempo to discuss the preparations the organization has in place for potential storms.

Also on the program, we learn about the great work of "Mi Patria Puerto Rico."

Local military veterans created the group, which volunteers in Puerto Rico to help families rebuild after natural disasters. The nonprofit organization has reconstructed numerous homes across the island.

Joe Torres speaks with "Mi Patria Puerto Rico" co-founders Raymond Collazo and Carmen Iris Santiago about the group and its mission.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

