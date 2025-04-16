NJ pet owner searching for lost dog last seen going under fence into restricted Naval base

TINTON FALLS (WABC) -- The owner of a Chihuahua in New Jersey is pleading for help after her dog went missing while under the care of a pet sitter over the weekend.

The dog named Daisy was last seen sneaking under a fence into a restricted Navy base in Monmouth County on Tuesday.

The owner is hoping the military can help reunite her with her dog.

Daisy is a nine-pound Chihuahua and has been missing since Sunday.

"With me she's super silly and funny and just the cutest thing and very snuggly and you know I miss her very much," owner Beth Lane said.

Beth Lane got Daisy on her father's birthday last year to remember her dad.

While attending a funeral for another family member, Lane dropped Daisy off with a pet sitter.

Daisy got out and headed to Naval Weapons Base Earle, located nearby.

"I actually sat and staked that out for hours that night but I think she was just scared and rattled right now and she just didn't come out," Lane said.

Daisy was last seen on Monday near the restricted base and a trap has been set up along the fence line with food and toys to entice her out of hiding.

"She ducked in under a hole in the fence. I left food out but that hasn't been touched over there," Lane said.

The County Animal Officer saw Lane's call for help and joined the effort to bring Daisy home.

"I hate using the term needle in a haystack but it's a needle in a haystack and I'm so worried this dog is so little and I don't want to mention the word predators but there's some inside there and out here," Mike Flynn with Monmouth County SPCA said.

"It's so vast out here so I'm scared that, I'm scared for her," Lane said.

The Naval base is looking for Daisy and said in a statement, "The area is routinely patrolled by our Naval Security Forces who have been provided a photo and instructed to keep a look out for her."

