Entire island of Puerto Rico without power for 2nd time in months

PUERTO RICO (WABC) -- The island of Puerto Rico is without power for the second time in four months, according to local power authorities Genera and LUMA.

A power outage on New Year's Eve also plunged most of the island into darkness.

"At approximately 12:40 p.m., an event was recorded that affected service island-wide. Our staff is in constant communication with the power companies to identify the cause of the event and safely restore service. We will keep you informed through our social media channels," LUMA said in a statement.

Genera also released a statement saying that they are collaborating with LUMA to identify the recovery process.

"We are reporting that we have experienced a massive island-wide power outage due to the unexpected shutdown of all generating plants, including those of Genera PR and other private generators," part of the statement said.

Congressman Ritchie Torres posted on social media, saying "access to dependable power-a basic right most Americans take for granted-remains out of reach for millions on the island."

"This is a national disgrace," Torres said.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.