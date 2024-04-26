MTA announces official start date for congestion pricing in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing plan officially has a start date.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber joined Eyewitness News on Friday to announce the plan will go into effect for New Yorkers early on Sunday, June 30, at 12:00:01 a.m.

"I am thrilled, its a beautiful spring day in New York, I'm surrounded by tourists and people who came to Lower Manhattan, they took mass transit," Leiber said. "Ninety percent-plus of the people come to the congestion zone, the central business district, walking, biking and most of all taking mass transit. We are a mass transit city and we are going to make it even better to be in New York."

The $15 toll will be implemented for cars driving below 60th Street in the Congestion Relieve Zone during peak hours.

Lieber noted that as congestion pricing starts at midnight on the morning of June 30, the first users will only be charged the nighttime fare of $3.75. Drivers will not have to pay the $15 fee until 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say the toll will result in 100,000 fewer vehicles entering the Congestion Relief Zone every day, resulting in less traffic and cleaner air and revenue generated from the program will fund critical transit investments.

"Five years after the legislature made congestion pricing New York State law, and with 4,000 pages of analysis, hundreds of hearings and outreach meetings behind us, New Yorkers are ready for the benefits - less traffic, cleaner air, safer streets and better transit," Lieber.

The final tolling structure is based on recommendations by the advisory panel:

Most passenger vehicles and passenger-type vehicles with commercial license plates would be charged a $15 toll during the peak period (5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends), and $3.75 overnight. Those vehicles would be charged only once a day.

Trucks and buses would be charged a $24 or $36 toll in the peak period, depending on their size and purpose. Overnight tolls would be $6 and $8

Motorcycles would be charged $7.50, no more than once per day

Passengers would be charged a toll of $1.25 per trip for taxis, green cabs, and for-hire vehicles, and $2.50 per trip for trips dispatched by high-volume for-hire services such as Uber and Lyft. There would be no nighttime discounts.

The MTA also unveiled a new portal for those who want to learn more about eligibility for discounts or exemptions.

Exemptions include: a low-income discount plan, an individual disability exemption plan, an organizational disability exemption plan, emergency vehicles, buses and commuter vans and specialized government vehicles.

In addition, New York State will offer a tax credit for low-income drivers who live in the Congestion Relief Zone. More information about the tax credit will be issued by the NYS Department of Finance in Fall 2024.

Opponents say the fees are a burden on workers and will increase the prices of staple goods that are driven to the city by truck. New York's plan has drawn lawsuits from small business owners and the state of New Jersey which demand more thorough environmental assessments before the plan moves forward.

ALSO READ | New York Congestion Pricing: What to Know

FILE - Heavy traffic fills Third Avenue, in New York's Manhattan borough near the United Nations, Sept. 20, 2021. Ted Shaffrey

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.