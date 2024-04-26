Man mugged at gunpoint while taking photos in Central Park near Fifth Avenue

A 42-year-old man was punched and mugged at gunpoint.

A 42-year-old man was punched and mugged at gunpoint.

A 42-year-old man was punched and mugged at gunpoint.

A 42-year-old man was punched and mugged at gunpoint.

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- A 42-year-old man was punched and mugged at gunpoint by three men while taking pictures in Central Park on Friday, police say.

The man was held up at East 59th Street and East Drive just after 6 a.m. The attack happened in a prominent area, off Grand Army Plaza, and near the Plaza Hotel and the flagship Apple Store.

One of the suspects put a gun to the man's head, while another punched in him the face.

The victim was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with minor injuries to the face.

The three men, all wearing black and donning black masks, fled with two cell phones and a wallet toward the pond.

This was the second notable attack reported in the park this month. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg was allegedly assaulted by a 27-year-old man who threw a rock at him.

The suspect, Xavier Israel, was charged with felony assault.

ALSO READ: 7 On Your Side investigations cause NY lawmakers to address squatting as part of budget

Dan Krauth takes a look at the budget bill that is sitting on Governor Hochul's desk.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.