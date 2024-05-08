Twitch streamer Kai Cenat won't be prosecuted for role in 2023 Union Square riot: DA

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Twitch streamer Kai Cenat will not be prosecuted for his role in inciting a riot in Union Square last year, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Back in August of 2023, a crowd of thousands packed Manhattan's Union Square for Cenat's hyped giveaway that quickly got out of hand.

At the height of the riot, shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows, threw paint cans and set off fire extinguishers. Some people climbed on a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on or climbed atop city buses.

Police made dozens of arrests, many of which were juveniles.

For his role in the riot, 21-year-old Cenat was facing three charges including riot, first degree, causing public injury and damage, which is a felony. He also faced two misdemeanor charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

On Tuesday, the DA's Office announced that Cenat and two others, Denzel Dennis and Muktar Din, will not be prosecuted after they paid a combined total of over $57,000 in restitution, posted a public apology to social media and had no new arrests since the incident.

Cenat posted the apology on Snapchat, which will remain up for 24 hours.

The total restitution of $57,099 covers the landscaping damage and additional staff hours needed for clean-up. All of the restitution payments have already been made.

The case will be officially dismissed after the apology is on social media for a full 24 hours.

