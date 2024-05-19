23-year-old man struck, killed by NYPD patrol on Van Wyck Expressway

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by an NYPD patrol vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway early this morning.

Police say the incident happened on the southbound side of the highway by Liberty Avenue around 4:30.

The 23-year-old man was brought to Jamaica Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on the scene.

It's unclear how the pedestrian got on the Van Wyck.

ALSO READ | Woman speaks out after being attacked, robbed outside apartment building in Rockaway Beach

Josh Einiger spoke exclusively to a woman who was attacked right in front of her new home.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.