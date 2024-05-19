Brownsville double shooting leaves 1 man dead, another injured, police say

A double shooting in Brooklyn left one man dead and another injured, police say.
The incident happened on Osborn Street in Brownsville just before 11 pm on Saturday.
Parademics discovered a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest before rushing him to Brookdale Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Another 28-year-old man, who was shot in the hand, was also taken to Brookdale and is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
