Fatal stabbing at Rego Park bodega may have stemmed from dispute over beer: police

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed inside a Queens bodega early Tuesday morning.

Officials say chaos broke out at around 12:30 a.m. during what might have been a dispute over beer.

The victim, a customer in his 20s or 30s, was stabbed in his chest and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"We were going to the bodega on the corner and we saw him on the ground so everything stopped. We called 911 and assessed him and tried to help him," one eyewitness said. "I put my hands on his chest and tried to stop the bleeding, tried to check for a pulse."

Authorities say no charges were immediately filed but a bodega employee was being questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The investigation is ongoing.

