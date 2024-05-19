15 NYC landmarks to be lit up in teal in solidarity with Tourette syndrome awareness month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- From actor Seth Rogan to musicians Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi, we've seen more celebrities in recent years open up about having Tourette syndrome.

Wednesday marked the start of Tourette syndrome awareness month and New York City is working to break down the stigma attached to the disorder.

15 landmarks across the city will light up in teal in solidarity with Americans who live with the condition.

Alexandra Cuttler, Tourette Association of America, who was diagnosed at 12-years-old, joined Eyewitness News to provide some clarity on the syndrome, how to identify traits and best practices for living with Tourette.

"With Tourette and my ticks, they presented as a coughing tick, blinking. My nose did this pigsnout thing," Cutter said. "As I got older, I did start to notice how it impacted my life and how I just lived day to day."

Cutter said it could be hard for young children to identify that something might be neurologically different with them. She noted that it was her parents who noticed her ticks when she was a child and decided to do further investigating.

Cutter also provided advice for young viewers who suspect they could be living with Tourette syndrome.

"If they have a tick or what they think might be a tick, definitely talk to their doctor because they are a great resource. And they can also go online to Tourette Association of America website. That is an amazing resource. There are local chapters they can reach out to for help and support -- both for parents and for kids," she added.

For Cutter, learning to function in life in a different way than others typically do was the most challenging part of her diagnosis, she said.

