  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

5-year-old fatally struck by car in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, May 19, 2024 1:08AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A five-year-old was struck and killed by a car in Queens.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on 2019 124th Street in College Point. Police say the boy ran out between parked cars when he was struck.

The driver stayed on the scene and there is no criminality suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: NYPD investigating string of robberies stemming from Facebook Marketplace sales

Joe Torres has the story in Chinatown on the robberies.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW