5-year-old fatally struck by car in Queens

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- A five-year-old was struck and killed by a car in Queens.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on 2019 124th Street in College Point. Police say the boy ran out between parked cars when he was struck.

The driver stayed on the scene and there is no criminality suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

