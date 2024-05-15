NYPD investigating string of robberies stemming from Facebook Marketplace sales

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say two men are posing as car salesmen on Facebook Marketplace and then robbing potential buyers or sellers.

New York City police say they have done it at least nine times in recent months across the Bronx and Queens.

The common denominator across all the robberies is the victims met the suspects after arranging to buy or sell a car on Facebook Marketplace.

Officials say the suspects used guns, metal bats and sticks with nails in them during the robberies.

The first incident was reported Dec. 29 and the most recent was reported on May 7.

In at least two instances they got away with $10,000 in cash from the victims and in other instances, the victims' cars or smaller amounts of cash were stolen.

Authorities say anyone making an arrangement to buy or sell a car through Facebook Marketplace, the location should be public and safe -- such as a police precinct parking lot.

Also watch out for red flags on Facebook itself -- in this instance, police said the profile picture of the seller didn't show his face and he only had one Facebook friend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

