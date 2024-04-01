Suspect charged in assault on actor Michael Stuhlbarg in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- Actor Michael Stuhlbarg was assaulted with a rock a homeless man threw at him in Central Park on Sunday.

Stuhlbarg, 55, was walking near East Drive at East 90th Street at around 7:45 p.m. when he was struck in the back of the head by the rock.

Stuhlbarg chased after his attacker, 27-year-old Xavier Israel, to the front of the Russian Consulate on East 91st Street.

Two uniformed officers took him into custody.

Israel was charged with felony assault. He has three prior arrests, two for misdemeanors and one for theft, all from January 2022

Stuhlbarg sustained a small bruise and declined medical attention at the scene.

