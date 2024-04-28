Man attacked during attempted robbery in 3rd mugging reported in Central Park within the past week

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- In the latest in a string of muggings in Central Park, a 25-year-old fought back after two individuals attempted to steal his cell phone.

According to the NYPD, one of the would-be muggers flashed what appeared to be a firearm at the victim after he charged at them and tripped, injuring his finger but otherwise escaping injury.

Police say the suspected muggers fled southbound on East Drive and 109th Street.

The incident, which happened Friday around 9:40 p.m. at 109 East Drive, is the third troubling attack inside the Manhattan park in recent days.

Two other separate muggings were reported in the park on Thursday.

In the first attack, officers say a 42-year-old man taking pictures in Central Park was punched and mugged at gunpoint by three men.

The man was held up just after 6 a.m. at East 59th Street and East Drive. The attack happened in a prominent area, off Grand Army Plaza, and near the Plaza Hotel and the flagship Apple Store.

According to police, one of the men put a gun to the victim's head, while another punched in him the face.

Later on Thursday evening, a 28-year-old woman was walking Westbound on West 97th Street and West Drive when someone grabbed her by the arm and demanded money.

The suspect punched the woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground before grabbing her phone and fleeing. While the woman was on the ground, police say the suspect brushed against her breast with his elbow while taking her phone.

No arrests have been made in any of the three incidents.

The investigations into all three attacks remain ongoing.

