Man arrested in theft, destruction of woman's phone amid string of crimes in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect was arrested for grabbing a woman's phone and throwing it into one of the ponds in Central Park.

Officials say the 35-year-old woman was walking near Fifth Avenue and East 60th Street at around 10 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect grabbed her phone and tossed it into the water before fleeing the scene.

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect, 42-year-old Fontaine Moise. He was charged with grand larceny.

This was at least the fifth incident of theft in Central Park since last week, but it is the only incident that resulted in an arrest.

On Monday, NYPD ramped up patrols in the park after a string of violent muggings in the past few days.

Crime is rare in the park -- that's why the four incidents at various times and in different parts of the park are prompting police to increase patrols.

On Saturday, police say a person came up to a 46-year-old man and took his bag with camera equipment worth between $2,000-$3,000.

The person behind this mugging may be just 15-20 years old. The victim is expected to be OK.

Two other incidents happened last Friday.

The first happened around 6:15 a.m. Police say their investigation revealed three people came up to a 41-year-old man while he was taking pictures of the lake.

One person pulled out a gun and put it to the victim's head. Then, the other two punched the victim in the face, taking his cell phone and wallet.

They all got away on mopeds and have not yet been caught.

Later, around 9:40 p.m. at 109 East Drive, police say two people approached a 25-year-old man from behind. They tried to grab his phone from him.

Eyewitness News spoke to the victim on Sunday. Ashikur Chowdury changed the dynamic, charging after them. One of the two people behind the incident pulled out a gun and tried to grab his phone.

"A lot of people call it brave but I personally see it as reckless and irresponsible. I should've just given him my phone and not taken the risk," Chowdury said.

And the fourth reported incident, the first of the muggings, happened Thursday when a 28-year-old woman was walking on West 96th and West Drive, and someone grabbed her, demanding money.

She was punched in the face and fell to the ground. That's when the mugger brushed against her chest, with his elbow, while taking her phone.

There are no arrests in several of these muggings. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the police.

Dan Krauth has the latest on the continuing saga of the squatter's actions.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.