NYPD ramps up security in Central Park after string of muggings

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD ramped up patrols in Central Park after a string of violent muggings in the past few days.

An active investigation is underway as police have not made any arrests.

The most recent incident happened on Saturday as police say a person came up to a 46-year-old man and took his bag with camera equipment worth between $2,000-$3,000.

The person behind this mugging may be just 15-20 years old.

The victim is expected to be ok.

Two other incidents happened on Friday.

The first happened around 6:15 a.m. Police say their investigation revealed three people came up to a 41-year-old man while he was taking pictures of the lake.

One person pulled out a gun and put it to the victim's head. Then, the other two punched the victim in the face taking his cell phone and wallet.

They all got away on mopeds and are still at large.

Later, around 9:40 p.m. at 109 East Drive, police say two people approached a 25-year-old man from behind. They tried to grab his phone from him.

Eyewitness News spoke to the victim on Sunday. Ashikur Chowdury changed the dynamic, charging after them. One of the two people behind the incident pulled out a gun and tried to grab his phone.

"A lot of people call it brave but I personally see it as reckless and irresponsible. I should've just given him my phone and not taken the risk," Chowdury said.

It was on Thursday that the first of these muggings took place when a 28-year-old woman was walking on West 96th and West Drive, when someone grabbed her, demanding money.

She was punched in the face and fell to the ground. That's when the mugger brushed against her breast, with his elbow, while taking her phone.

There are no arrests in any of the muggings. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the police.

