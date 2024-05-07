  • Full Story
Search for suspect after man shot in head on SoHo street in New York City

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 7:07PM
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head on a SoHo street.

It happened on Spring Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, estimated to be around 16 years old, was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

At least one suspect got away on a Citi Bike.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
