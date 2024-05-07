Search for suspect after man shot in head on SoHo street in New York City

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head on a SoHo street.
It happened on Spring Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim, estimated to be around 16 years old, was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
At least one suspect got away on a Citi Bike.
Few other details were released.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.