Man jumps into Hudson River to rescue dog

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man rescued a dog from the Hudson River.
The man jumped into the cold water to reach the dog in Hoboken.
He also listened to the suggestion of the dog's owner and swam beyond the animal as a way of nudging it back to the shore.
The entire rescue took place in just under a minute.
