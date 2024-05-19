Man jumps into Hudson River to rescue dog

The entire rescue took place in just under a minute.

The entire rescue took place in just under a minute.

The entire rescue took place in just under a minute.

The entire rescue took place in just under a minute.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man rescued a dog from the Hudson River.

The man jumped into the cold water to reach the dog in Hoboken.

The man jumped into the cold water to reach the dog in Hoboken.

He also listened to the suggestion of the dog's owner and swam beyond the animal as a way of nudging it back to the shore.

The entire rescue took place in just under a minute.

ALSO READ: NYPD investigating string of robberies stemming from Facebook Marketplace sales

Joe Torres has the story in Chinatown on the robberies.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.