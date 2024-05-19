Video shows NYPD clash with pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn, 40 demonstrators arrested

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The NYPD has made 40 arrests following Saturday's pro-Palestinian rally in Brooklyn.

Video from the demonstration shows police forcing one of the protesters to the ground and restraining him before taking him away.

The rally was held near the Bay Ridge Avenue subway station.

Organizers from 'Within Our Lifetime" called it the "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza Rally."

Last week, police arrested 150 pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the Manhattan Bridge and in Brooklyn.

