Comedian Tracy Morgan pays special visit to cancer patient at Staten Island hospital

DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Tracy Morgan paid a special visit to a cancer patient at a hospital on Staten Island on Tuesday.

It was just the thing Thomas Sax needed to lift his spirits at the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital -- a visit from the actor and comedian, who the 59-year-old truly admires.

"Hearing how much he gives back to the community was really special, I believe in that, I believe you have to help each other," Sax said.

The pair became fast friends because Morgan is a big backer of the hospital where Sax is getting chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

At times extremely emotional, the 55-year-old comedian said he considers it a two-way street.

"These people are helping me, I'm always going to continue being funny just to make those laugh and inspire those, keep fighting, no matter what you do, keep fighting, if I can do it, you can do it," Morgan said.

One thing the men have in common is their strong sense of faith.

Morgan nearly died in a horrific crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014. He jokes it wasn't his time and his room wasn't ready yet.

"My grandmother told me just when you think you thought you are doing bad, people out there are worse, so you have to thank the lord," Morgan said.

Sax got married last month. He says right now he is feeling OK, but has a long road ahead of him.

"If God gives me another 30 days or gives me another 30 years, he's given me my soulmate, my loving daughter who I cherish and every day I open my eyes, I'm grateful for it," Sax said.

