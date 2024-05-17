'Squatter Standoff: Eyewitness to Change' airs Saturday, May 18 on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's an issue that struck a nerve in the community - squatters breaking into homes that don't belong to them and homeowners having little power to remove them.

A series of 7 On Your Side Investigations that exposed the issue and captured a homeowner getting arrested for changing the locks on her own home went viral.

The investigations led to changes in state and local laws.

We show you exactly what those changes mean for you or people you know, how to protect your own property, and what more changes could soon be on the way. We also hear from experts who say the new changes don't go far enough.

