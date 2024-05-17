  • Watch Now
Squatter Standoff: Eyewitness to Change

'Squatter Standoff: Eyewitness to Change' airs Saturday, May 18 on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m.

Dan Krauth Image
ByDan Krauth WABC logo
Friday, May 17, 2024 2:52PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's an issue that struck a nerve in the community - squatters breaking into homes that don't belong to them and homeowners having little power to remove them.

A series of 7 On Your Side Investigations that exposed the issue and captured a homeowner getting arrested for changing the locks on her own home went viral.

The investigations led to changes in state and local laws.

We show you exactly what those changes mean for you or people you know, how to protect your own property, and what more changes could soon be on the way. We also hear from experts who say the new changes don't go far enough.

Watch "Squatter Standoff: Eyewitness to Change" Saturday at 5:30pm on WABC-TV or anywhere you stream abc7ny.

DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Dan Krauth, Kristin Thorne, and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

