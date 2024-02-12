Suspect arrested in mugging, attack of 91-year-old Upper East Side man

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is under arrest in the attack and mugging of a 91-year-old man in Manhattan.

Christian Torres, 35, is facing charges of first-degree robbery and assault of a person older than 65 for his alleged attack on a 91-year-old man in Manhattan.

(video above from previous report)

Hyman Silerglad was on his way home from the grocery store when he was targeted for his wallet.

It happened on East 86th Street between First and Second avenues around 10:30 p.m. on February 1.

The attacker pushed the 91-year-old man to the ground and punched him while trying to take his wallet.

"He said 'I'm from Coney Island,' he wasn't going to get my wallet,' that's what he said," said the victim's son, James Silverglad.

Silverglad, who is a retired attorney, threw the would-be robber off his game and held onto his wallet.

Silverglad was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Last Wednesday, he spoke to Eyewitness News over the phone.

"I cannot walk, I'm in never-ending constant pain," he explained. "I had to fight for my life. Who wouldn't put up a good fight?"

The suspect is expected to be walked by police from Union Square later Monday morning.

