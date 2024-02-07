91-year-old man seriously injured in mugging on Upper East Side, attacker on the loose

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who violently mugged a 91-year-old man on the Upper East Side.

The elderly man was walking on East 86th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues at around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday when he was approached by a man he didn't know.

The attacker pushed the 91-year-old man to the ground and punched him while trying to take his wallet.

He took off on 2nd Avenue.

The elderly man was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police released photos of the man wanted in the attack in the hopes of making an arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

