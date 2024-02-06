Bronx residents on edge after series of repeated car break-ins

ALLERTON, The Bronx (WABC) -- A neighborhood in the Bronx has been left tormented after a string of car break-ins have left victims without tires, airbags and answers.

Monday was off to a terrible start for hard-working residents in the Allerton neighborhood after several vehicles were broken into overnight.

"They took everything," said Bryce Jordan, whose car was broken into. "At least $6,000 worth of music system."

Drivers says it's becoming dangerous to park in the area, located near the 3000 block of Bronx Park East, and that it has now become a shopping strip for car parts.

"It's getting worse and worse," said one resident. "They been stealing tires. Everybody's tires. Leaving them on concrete. Stealing airbag."

Victims say this isn't the first time it's happened and that they're calls for help are going unanswered.

In the most recent break-in, owners told Eyewitness News that mostly Accura vehicles were targeted.

"This whole strip, they got all Accura cars and took all the airbags," said one of the victims Kevin Tucker.

Adding to the outrage, owners point to the lack of priority from the city.

"I couldn't go to work. I had to wait for the police that took nine hours to get here," added Tucker. "Ridiculous."

One contractor had his work van broken into twice, with all expensive equipment stolen.

"Very frustrating because one of my glass costs $300," said the victim. "So, to repair the car damages, we're talking about $5-600."

Residents say they can't keep paying for all these losses.

"They need to put cameras and lights out here to catch these people," said another resident. "You can't make it easy for them."



