Bronx grandmother speaks out after 15-year-old granddaughter shot in back

Grandmother of teen girl shot in the Bronx speaks out

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- The family of a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the back in the Bronx is speaking out about her experience and her recovery.

The teen's grandmother says the victim's name is Paytton.

She's out of surgery, is awake, and visiting with family Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday near Grote and Prospect Avenue.

Family says the 15-year-old was hanging out with her friends and siblings when the gunfire broke out.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News they heard multiple shots.

Paytton's grandmother said the bullet was lodged in her pelvis.

She says her granddaughter was outside at the time, heard the shots, and four young men, on two e- scooters, were seen riding way.

Police said an officer found Paytton near the scene, put her a car, and drove her to Jacobi Hospital.

The grandmother claims the same young men have been seen in the area before and said neighbors called police several times Monday, but no one showed up until it was too late.

"I was coming from out of my building and I heard the gunshots and I seen go past me after doing it but didn't know they shot my grandchild," she said. "I said something to them as they rolled past, because they keep coming here and doing the same, you know, shooting at these kids and innocent people, I don't know what's their anguish, what's their problem that they have over here, but it's an ongoing thing."

So far, there is no known motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

