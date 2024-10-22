15-year-old girl shot in the buttocks in the Bronx; police investigating

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A police investigation is underway after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx on Monday.
Police say an NYPD officer encountered the teen victim around 6:45 p.m., on the intersection of East 183rd Street and Crotona Avenue.
The 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to her buttocks.
The officer placed the victim in his vehicle and drove her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where she's expected to survive.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
