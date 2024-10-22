75-year-old woman shoved, injured in East Harlem subway station

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 75-year-old woman was shoved to the ground at an East Harlem subway station.

I t happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was standing on the platform at the 125th St station when she was attacked by a man.

He apparently kept walking after the attack.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside for treatment of lacerations to the lip and bruising to her face.

The suspect is still being sought.

