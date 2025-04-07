25-year-old woman stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack in SoHo, person in custody

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

SOHO (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in SoHo on Monday.

Police said the 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck with a broken glass.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Wooster Street and Broome Street.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital, and a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

