One month countdown: What to know as the REAL ID federal deadline approaches

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The clock is ticking and Americans now have only one month until the federal deadline to have a REAL ID.

Starting May 7, everyone flying in the United States will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, passport or another form of federally compliant identification to fly domestically.

The enhanced security measure has been in the works for years and was delayed several times.

"If you have a flight in your near future, the time is now to get a REAL ID," said New York DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "We are just a few short weeks away from the REAL ID deadline, and you can prevent the burden of delays by getting yours now. Making an appointment online is the best way to get in and out of a DMV office quickly."

The DMV says there are no additional costs beyond the renewal fee to get the REAL ID.

In New York , you will need to provide two proofs of residency, including a current driver's license or non-driver ID, a utility bill or pay stub with a current New York State address.

Also bring proof of your full legal name. If there has been a name change through marriage or divorce, bring a marriage license or divorce decree that shows the connection.

The DMV also offers an Enhanced ID, which costs $30 extra, but can be used as ID when returning to the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean.

A passport is also considered an acceptable REAL ID-compliant document.

In New Jersey, MVC appointments are stretching all the way into July. If your regular driver's license expires within three months, officials say you can scheduled a regular renewal appointment and upgrade to a REAL ID then.

There, you will need to show two proofs of an address, a social security number and six points of identification normally required in New Jersey.

Click here for what to know in New York and click here for what to know in New Jersey.

RELATED | New hours added to select New York DMV offices for REAL ID appointments

The new hours begin on April 3, and will return every Thursday.

