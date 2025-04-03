New hours added to select New York DMV offices for REAL ID appointments

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the deadline to get a REAL ID approaches, select New York state Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be offering additional hours on Thursdays, beginning on April 3.

DMV offices in all five New York City boroughs, along with Westchester, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties will now be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays -- specifically to offer more chances for New Yorkers to get REAL IDs or Enhanced diver licenses.

In addition, there will be an increase in available time slots released on a daily basis, and New Yorkers are encouraged to check the DMV website to find and book appointments.

Officials hope it will make it easier to get the REAL ID to meet airport ID requirements that begin on May 7.

These extensions are on top of the added Saturday morning hours devoted to REAL ID and Enhanced license appointments throughout April through June at 10 New York City and Long Island offices announced earlier this month.

"We know New Yorkers have been looking for more opportunities to get their REAL ID," said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "These extended hours and added appointments represent our latest efforts to expand that opportunity in the parts of the state where appointments have been hardest to come by."

Without a REAL ID or Enhanced license, anyone wishing to pass through airport security must show their passport or another form of federally compliant identification, even for domestic flights.

AAA Northeast members can also get their Real ID or Enhanced ID at 10 AAA Northeast offices in the New York City area, Westchester County and Long Island.

If appointments remain hard to find, the DMV will be processing REAL ID applications at the New York International Auto Show, running April 18 through 27 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. However, attendees must have tickets to the Auto Show to access DMV services there.

----------

