Suspect arrested in double stabbing that killed mother, wounded daughter in Bronx apartment

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in a connection to a double stabbing inside a Bronx apartment that left a 57-year old woman dead and her 40-year old daughter badly wounded.

Ramon Reyes, 47, was arrested on Monday, and faces charges including first and second-degree murder, attempted murder, burglary, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

The deadly attack happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in a fifth-floor apartment in the building on Park Avenue in Morrisania.

Police say the 40-year-old woman, Reyes' ex-girlfriend, suffered stab wounds all over the body, and her 57-year-old mother, Rosemary Tapia-Bautista, was killed after being stabbed multiple times in the chest.

The 40-year-old woman is in stable condition.

The suspect has a prior domestic violence incident with the ex-girlfriend back in September of 2023, when he pepper-sprayed her with her two boys in close proximity.

The boys are believed to have been in the apartment at the time of Sunday morning's killing.

