Police: Woman fatally stabbed, another injured during argument in Bronx apartment

MORRISANIA, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 57-year-old woman was stabbed repeatedly in the chest and killed during an argument inside a Bronx apartment building, police say. A 40-year-old woman was also stabbed, but is in stable condition.

It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday in a 5th floor apartment in the building on Park Ave. in Morrisania.

"They brought her down the stretcher, she was bleeding really bad and then they were pumping her with the blue bottle, and I didn't know if she was going to make it, and a cop told another cop in an ambulance, 'if she passes away, you've got to know the time,'" said eyewitness Luis Gonzalez.

Neighbors who live on the same floor tell Eyewitness News they believe the same suspect attacked the 40-year-old victim last year.

"She was going upstairs, he was hiding upstairs for her until she got off work. He stabbed her last year, took her to the hospital, but I don't think that it was worse," said Bilali Sissoko.

Friends say the younger victim is a home health aide who has two kids. They were inside the apartment during the stabbing, but were not hurt.

"I feel bad because I won't see them no more with the 'good morning' part, and the two kids were always with their mother, always, always 'good morning' and say something all the time, and that was it," said Gonzalez.

