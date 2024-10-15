NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a string of robberies targeting people in Times Square - and they believe nearly two dozen young migrants are behind the crimes.

Some of the suspects are as young as 11 years old, and their ages, police say, allow them to get away with the robberies.

As a result, they stay out of jail and keep targeting New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Police say they first targeted Central Park this summer and now Times Square is their playground.

"They're reckless and as ruthless as a crew as we've seen," Assistant Chief of Detectives Jason Savino said. "When you look at this core group of 20 individuals, this is their ground zero."

Savino focuses on gangs and said this gang is made up of asylum seekers being housed at the Roosevelt Hotel. They're a subset of the gang Tren de Aragua and self-identify as "los diablos" -- or the little devils of 42nd Street.

And they even post about their crimes, which have escalated.

"It started with snatches and then you saw wolfpack-type robberies where numerous individuals surrounding unsuspected tourists, frightening them, and then taking their properties," Savino said. "That graduated certainly into knives and then ultimately there were gunpoint robberies committed by the young crew."

Anastacia Tucker always stays vigilant when she walks through Times Square and news of this gang will ensure she continues to do so.

"I mean, as a New Yorker, you should be, you know, just kind of comes with the territory," Tucker said. "But I think more police on foot also helps a better presence."

Police say they are using drones, covert techniques and uniformed officers to find the offenders -- but the big appeal is to the judges.

"The DA is making recommendations that just aren't adhered to," Savino said. "We have to look at our judges and make them more accountable."

Some of the gang members are alone without parents and the NYPD said most of them come from Venezuela.

Police said part of their initiation into the gang is to complete dares to commit crimes and if they don't, they are forced to lick the floor of a subway.

The NYPD says that crime has ticked down in the last two weeks in a trend that they hope continues.

