Mayor Adams considering drone technology to help monitor crime in Central Park

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Central Park continues to be the epicenter of recent crimes.

Overnight Tuesday, another pair of men were robbed in the park.

Police say the incident happened at West 62nd Street and West Drive around 10:45 pm.

The victims described the two suspects as minors who ran away after the mugging.

It's part of an alarming rise in robberies at the park.

At least 30 robberies have been reported in the park this year, and there were just 10 during the same period in 2023.

There have also been ten felony assaults this year compared to just 7 last year.

Grand larcenies are on the uptick as well.

Now, Mayor Eric Adams is proposing controversial tactics to ensure safety.

He said the police department could consider looking into drones to help monitor the area.

"It's such a vast, large area. I think we could do a better job in using drones to police the area from the sky. And there's some new technology that we're looking at that I think is going to assist us. We'll roll it out when it's time to do so," he said during a press conference.

This latest robbery incident comes just a day after a group of four teens held up three people in Grand Army Plaza at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While the group of minors were eventually caught and taken into custody, police are still looking for a larger group of teens who mugged a man near Wolman Rink on August 1.

