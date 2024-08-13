3 teens in custody, 1 sought in robbery of 3 people in Central Park; crime statistics up in park

MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- A group of teens is in police custody after allegedly mugging three men in Central Park.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Army Plaza at 59th and Fifth Avenue.

The suspects approached the victims, with one apparently motioning simulating they had a gun.

They are accused of mugging three victims, ages 35, 21 and 15, of their air pods and a chain.

The victims were able to retain some of their property

The teens fled, but police caught up with three of them nearby on 57th Street.

Charges are pending against the three of the suspects, ages 17, 16 and 14 years old.

A fourth teen is still being sought.

No firearm was recovered, and victims said they never actually saw one.

Robberies are up 200% in Central Park this year with 30 reported, versus 10 at this point last year.

Also, there have been 10 felonious assaults versus seven at this point last year for a 42.9% increase.

Major crime is up 46%. There have been 73 incidents in 2024, while in 2023, there were 50.

