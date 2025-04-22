More than 2 dozen alleged Venezuelan gang members indicted in New York City

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- More than two dozen members of a notorious Venezuelan gang in New York City, have been indicted on a slew of federal charges including murder and sex trafficking, and for the first time, the racketeering law is being used to go after the gang.

The case goes back to January of 2024, when two police officers attacked by a mob of Venezuelan migrants in Times Square.

Months later, two others would be shot by another Venezuelan migrant on a street in East Elmhurst, Queens.

The officers survived, and the suspects were arrested in both cases, but the investigations did not end there.

The result was the seizure of 33 guns, and indictments against 27 alleged members of two notorious Venezuelan street gangs.

"A widespread, violent network responsible for multiple shootings, home invasions, carjackings and sex trafficking," said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. "They targeted vulnerable women from Venezuela, forcing them into sex work and threatening to kill their families if they didn't comply."

Investigators say the men were part of a ruthless ring of criminals that used scooters and e-bikes, assaulting and robbing New Yorkers and tourists in a wave of street crime last year.

The arrests were similar to those earlier this year in the Bronx, where immigration agents partnered with New York City police officers. Like those suspects, they were all said to be members of Tren de Aragua, and an offshoot known as Anti-Tren.

"I never asked the city or NYPD to be the immigration officers," said Trump Border Czar Tom Homan. "I asked them to work with us on significant public safety threats to national security threats, and that's what we're committed to doing."

The suspects are all charged under the federal statute known as RICO, ordinarily used to target organized crime figures.

Twenty-four of the suspects are in custody, three others are being sought. Authorities say they will remain in custody, and face trial in New York.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.