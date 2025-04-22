Could next pope be Archdiocese of Newark's Cardinal Joseph Tobin?

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- In the wake of Pope Francis' death, the process to elect a new pope will soon begin -- sparking speculation that an American cardinal in New Jersey may have a shot at the papacy.

Archbishop of Newark Joseph Tobin was seen as a close confidant of Pope Francis. The pontiff made Tobin a cardinal in 2016.

As head of the Archdiocese of Newark, Tobin has been seen as a voice in the style of Francis, a full-throated advocate for the rights of immigrants, and the LGBT community.

Now, the 72-year-old, known for his weightlifting routines, is showing up on shortlists everywhere, as a candidate to replace Francis, one of two American cardinals said to be in the running.

However, Vatican insiders say it's unlikely the conclave would elect an American to lead the church.

It is true Pope Francis appointed the vast majority of cardinals eligible to vote.

"If it's a papacy that lasts long enough, the College of Cardinals will have been shaped by them. They're shaping the people who will choose their successor. You would think that means they're shaping their successor, but in practice, it doesn't work that way," said ABC News papal contributor, Father John Wauck.

Last time around, it was Tobin's neighbor across the river, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, generating all the buzz.

"Pope Francis always complained about priests preaching too long, no wonder he was so popular," Cardinal Timothy Dolan said.

Dolan held a mass on Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in honor of the late pontiff. He will fly to Rome Tuesday night for the funeral, and is one of 135 cardinals with voting privileges to elect his successor.

Lauren Glassberg has more on the mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

"For us as Catholics, this is a death in the family. We didn't call him 'holy father' for nothing," Dolan said. "For all of you to be here means the world to us."

