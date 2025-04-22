'Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis' celebrated at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Pope Francis' funeral is set to be held Saturday, but Tuesday, the pope is being remembered at a special mass led by Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

It is called "A mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis."

Pope Francis traveled to NYC in 2015.

It was a visit that drew millions to Central Park where people hoped to catch a glimpse of him.

He celebrated mass at Madison Square Garden.

The pope spoke about helping immigrants and the less fortunate, he also allowed blessings for same sex couples, ideas that resonate with a lot of New Yorkers and the faithful.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke Tuesday morning about meeting the pope.

He attended the mass at St. Patrick's, as did others who were hoping to both mourn and celebrate the pope's life.

"Our heart goes out to those who are impacted, and I was truly impacted from meeting him. You know, God works in mysterious ways. That opportunity to have met him, to be in the Vatican, to see some of the history of what the Vatican means," Adams said. "It was just a great loss."

Many people stopped into St. Patrick's Cathedral to light a candle and say a prayer.

Cardinal Dolan is headed to Rome Tuesday night. He will be there for the funeral and for the conclave that follows days later.

Mike Marza reports from The Vatican on the death of Pope Francis.

