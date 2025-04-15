24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Ambulance and box truck collide injuring 3 people in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 11:07AM
Injuries reported in Pelham Parkway crash
A crash involving a box truck and an ambulance has left multiple people injured.

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- An ambulance and a box truck collided in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Pelham Parkway South and Williamsbridge Road in the Morris Park section just after 6:30 a.m.

The box truck overturned in the crash.

Three people were hurt: the box truck driver and two ambulance workers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ALSO READ: Knife-wielding man fatally shot by police in Queens

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the suspect involved in the incident in Astoria, Queens.

----------


* More Bronx news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW