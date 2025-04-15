Ambulance and box truck collide injuring 3 people in the Bronx

A crash involving a box truck and an ambulance has left multiple people injured.

A crash involving a box truck and an ambulance has left multiple people injured.

A crash involving a box truck and an ambulance has left multiple people injured.

A crash involving a box truck and an ambulance has left multiple people injured.

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- An ambulance and a box truck collided in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Pelham Parkway South and Williamsbridge Road in the Morris Park section just after 6:30 a.m.

The box truck overturned in the crash.

Three people were hurt: the box truck driver and two ambulance workers.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Crystal Cranmore has the latest on the suspect involved in the incident in Astoria, Queens.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.