Ambulance and box truck collide injuring 3 people in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- An ambulance and a box truck collided in the Bronx on Tuesday morning.
It happened at Pelham Parkway South and Williamsbridge Road in the Morris Park section just after 6:30 a.m.
The box truck overturned in the crash.
Three people were hurt: the box truck driver and two ambulance workers.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
