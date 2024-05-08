Extra Time: Stormy Daniels takes the stand; Biden denounces surge in antisemitism

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail Stormy Daniels's graphic testimony in Donald Trump's hush money trial, President Joe Biden's denouncement of the surge in antisemitism on college campuses and the rebranding of the Boy Scouts.

With Trump sitting just feet away, Daniels testified at the former president's hush money trial about a sexual encounter the porn actress says they had in 2006.

Jurors appeared riveted as Daniels offered a detailed and at times graphic account of the encounter, an encounter Trump has denied.

The testimony was by far the most-awaited spectacle in a trial that has shifted between tabloid-type elements, and dry record-keeping details.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett covered Tuesday's developments from Lower Manhattan.

Biden addresses antisemitism on college campuses

On Tuesday, President Biden decried a surge in antisemitism on college campuses and around the globe in the months since Hamas attacked Israel and triggered a war in Gaza.

He used the ceremony to remember victims of the Holocaust, and to also denounce new waves of violence and hateful rhetoric toward Jews.

ABC's Perry Russom has more from Washington, D.C.

Boy Scouts of America changing name to Scouting America

The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America. It's a significant shift as the organization emerges from bankruptcy following a flood of sexual abuse claims and seeks to focus on inclusion.

Joining us with more on the rebrand is Saroya Friedman-Gonzalez, CEO and President of the Boy Scouts of America Greater New York Councils.

